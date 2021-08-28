What is slowing down my site?

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: of course i should delete the code from my previous slideshow (including the CSS), and put in the code you provided, yes?

The only CSS code I added was from line 663 downwards in my codepen.

/*Spinner borrowed from: https://projects.lukehaas.me/css-loaders/ */ .mySlides[style="display: block;"]:before { content: ""; display: block; border-radius: 50%; width: 10em; height: 10em; position: absolute; z-index: 1; top: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; margin: auto; font-size: 10px; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6); text-indent: -9999em; border-top: 1.1em solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.2); border-right: 1.1em solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.2); border-bottom: 1.1em solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.2); border-left: 1.1em solid #ffffff; transform: translateZ(0); animation: load8 1.1s infinite linear; } @keyframes load8 { 0% { -webkit-transform: rotate(0deg); transform: rotate(0deg); } 100% { -webkit-transform: rotate(360deg); transform: rotate(360deg); } } .mySlides img { z-index: 2; position: relative; } .slideshow-container { position: relative; } .numbertext, .prev, .next { z-index: 3; } h1 { text-align: center;/* you don't need this one */ } .mySlides img { width: 100%; height: auto; }

The rest of the css was a blanket copy of your css file and I didn’t change it apart from trying to tidy up the media queries but I did it in a rush so will need checking and validating.

You will need the html of course for the slider as I changed every image and added the odd class.

The new js is in the js panel of the codepen and that replaces the 2 (same) scripts that you had in the page. You should be able to easily identify them as the one n the codepen doesn’t have that many changes. I suggest you form my codepen and keep it for reference. (I will probably delete it later or if I get time change the images to placeholder images.)

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: not sure what this means, please explain : )

These onclick attributes are JS.

<span class="dot" onclick="currentSlide(25)"></span>

They should be removed and instead us an event listener that watches for clicks on the element without mixing js into the html.

I’ll try and give you an example later on when I get some spare time