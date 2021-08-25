What is slowing down my site?

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: if not, kindly provide all the code i need to make your method work,

Here’s a rough example of your slideshow using the data-src method I mentioned.

Only the first image is loaded by default and if you look at the network tab in devtools you will see only one request. The image is only loaded once you click it and hence the slight delay. Once the image is loaded you can click it again and it will be cached. You can see how long it takes one image to load so you can easily work out why the page was taking a long time to initially load when you had 25 of them loading first.

As I said in the previous post the assets have to load at some time so you either wait at the start or wait when you click the image. Most users would prefer the page to load fast. You could of course find a script to load the images in the background after the page load but again that’s really a js forum question. My JS is pretty basic.

Some things to note:

All those inline click handlers in the html should be removed and a click event listener used in the js instead and therefore keep js in the js not the html.

All those span dots should preferably be generated by the JS based on the number of images you have. If you add more or less images then you have to remember to change the spans. This can be confusing as time goes by so best to automate it from the start. Also the spans should really be buttons so that keyboard users or assistive devices can tab through and use the slider.

If you want to take that approach then that’s a question for the JS forum

Note that you had the slideshow script in your page twice! You only need it once and indeed twice could cause it not to work.

Its best to add image width and height attributes in the html with their intrinsic width and height as the browser uses those to calculate the image’s aspect ratio even if you change it with css later on.

Your media queries are all badly nested and have missing end tags. You have also repeated the media queries multiple times when there was no need. You can put all the relevant styles in the same media query. Also its best to put the max-width media queries in descending order when you have many grouped together to avoid over-writing something you have already changed.

You are also missing lots of closing quotes in the html and they need to be fixed.

Run your css and html through the validator to correct and identify these as one missing bracket can kill a whole stylesheet in some cases.