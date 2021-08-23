What is slowing down my site?

OBXjuggler: OBXjuggler: or point me in the right direction

All 25 images in your slider are being loaded on page load. Just because you set them to display:none doesn’t stop them getting loaded (in most browsers).

I was suggesting a couple of different ways of handling this.

In your current setup you could only load the first image by default and have all the other images as 1px x 1px blank gif. You could apply a data-src attribute to each image with the full image address. When you click the dot then JS would swap the value from the data-src into the actual src of the image and the image would load only then. The JS for that would be quite easy to implement.

Obviously this would incur a slight delay each time an image is clicked for the first time but this would be better than slowing the whole page down from the start.

Alternatively you do the same as above but once the page is loaded then you add back in the rest of the images. That would be more complicated and a question for the jS forum.

The other suggestion was much the same but instead of dots you had thumbnail images and then the user can see what they are selecting. Once a thumbnail is clicked then you load the actual image by setting the correct src in the image tag again.

You can find tips on lazy loading here but are not specific to your example but may prove useful.

In the end images have to load so the only question is you make the user wait at the beginning or you make them wait when they click the image.