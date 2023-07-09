What is seo

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization. It refers to the practice of optimizing a website and its content to improve its visibility and ranking in search engine results pages (SERPs). The primary goal of SEO is to increase organic (non-paid) traffic to a website by making it more relevant and authoritative in the eyes of search engines.Search engines like Google use complex algorithms to determine which websites should rank higher in search results for specific queries. SEO involves various techniques and strategies to align a website with these algorithms, making it more likely to appear prominently when users search for relevant keywords.SEO encompasses both on-page and off-page optimization techniques. On-page optimization involves optimizing elements within a website, such as the content, title tags, meta descriptions, headings, and URL structure, to make it more search engine-friendly. Off-page optimization involves activities outside of the website, such as link building and social media marketing,