What is Seo-Search Engine Optimization?

SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, is the practice of optimizing a website to improve its visibility and ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs). The goal is to attract organic (non-paid) traffic by optimizing various elements such as content, keywords, on-page factors, and off-page factors, ultimately enhancing the website’s relevance and authority in the eyes of search engines.

SEO, Is more important to growing websites. SEO More types it will give you growing your site and ranking fast.