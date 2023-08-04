What is Search Engine Optimization

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the practice of optimizing a website or online content to improve its visibility and ranking in search engine results pages (SERPs). The main goal of SEO is to attract more organic (non-paid) traffic from search engines like Google, Bing, or Yahoo.

In simple terms, SEO involves making strategic changes to your website’s content, structure, and other elements so that search engines can better understand and index your pages. By doing so, your website is more likely to appear higher in search results when users search for relevant keywords or phrases.

The ultimate aim of SEO is to create a user-friendly and informative website that aligns with what people are searching for, making it easier for search engines to connect users with valuable and relevant content. This, in turn, can lead to increased website traffic, visibility, and potential customers or readers for your online presence.