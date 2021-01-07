what is schema data?how can i add schema data on my website.
If you don’t know what schema data is, why do you want to add it to your website?
3 Likes
You will find full information on what it is and how to use it here:
1 Like
okk thank you
I have little concept on it so need more information about this. Thats why i am asking
More information here:-
1 Like
Schema is semantic code that you place on your website to help the search engines return more informative results for users. You can add your website which is helpful for your create a rich snippets.