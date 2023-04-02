What is sassa

SASSA stands for the South African Social Security Agency. It is a government agency that is responsible for administering social grants to eligible citizens in South Africa. The grants provided by SASSA are aimed at supporting vulnerable and needy individuals, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, and children from poor households. SASSA also manages the distribution of relief funds during times of disasters or emergencies. The agency is responsible for ensuring that the grants are distributed fairly and efficiently, and that the beneficiaries receive their payments on time.

