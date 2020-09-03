What is SASS and LESS

Yes that is a normal (but minified) css file as you can see from the .css extension. That is what you would get after you have compiled your LESS/SASS etc.
You can’t just use Sass or Less you have to install a number of applications in order to use them. They won’t work unless the code is interpreted and compiled into normal css. It’s the normal css that is then output (or used) in your browser.
Imagine you had a 100 or more CSS rules for say something like every country flag in the world.
You could use a loop in your preprocessor to output the css in a single function.
e.g.
$images: 100;
@for $i from 1 through $images {
.image-#{$i} {
background: url(image-#{$i}.jpg);
}
}
Then when you compile that you get this.
image-1 {
background: url(image-1.jpg);
}
.image-2 {
background: url(image-2.jpg);
}
.image-3 {
background: url(image-3.jpg);
}
.image-4 {
background: url(image-4.jpg);
}
.image-5 {
background: url(image-5.jpg);
}
.image-6 {
background: url(image-6.jpg);
}
.image-7 {
background: url(image-7.jpg);
}
.image-8 {
background: url(image-8.jpg);
}
.image-9 {
background: url(image-9.jpg);
}
.image-10 {
background: url(image-10.jpg);
}
.image-11 {
background: url(image-11.jpg);
}
.image-12 {
background: url(image-12.jpg);
}
.image-13 {
background: url(image-13.jpg);
}
.image-14 {
background: url(image-14.jpg);
}
.image-15 {
background: url(image-15.jpg);
}
.image-16 {
background: url(image-16.jpg);
}
.image-17 {
background: url(image-17.jpg);
}
.image-18 {
background: url(image-18.jpg);
}
.image-19 {
background: url(image-19.jpg);
}
.image-20 {
background: url(image-20.jpg);
}
.image-21 {
background: url(image-21.jpg);
}
.image-22 {
background: url(image-22.jpg);
}
.image-23 {
background: url(image-23.jpg);
}
.image-24 {
background: url(image-24.jpg);
}
.image-25 {
background: url(image-25.jpg);
}
.image-26 {
background: url(image-26.jpg);
}
.image-27 {
background: url(image-27.jpg);
}
.image-28 {
background: url(image-28.jpg);
}
.image-29 {
background: url(image-29.jpg);
}
.image-30 {
background: url(image-30.jpg);
}
.image-31 {
background: url(image-31.jpg);
}
.image-32 {
background: url(image-32.jpg);
}
.image-33 {
background: url(image-33.jpg);
}
.image-34 {
background: url(image-34.jpg);
}
.image-35 {
background: url(image-35.jpg);
}
.image-36 {
background: url(image-36.jpg);
}
.image-37 {
background: url(image-37.jpg);
}
.image-38 {
background: url(image-38.jpg);
}
.image-39 {
background: url(image-39.jpg);
}
.image-40 {
background: url(image-40.jpg);
}
.image-41 {
background: url(image-41.jpg);
}
.image-42 {
background: url(image-42.jpg);
}
.image-43 {
background: url(image-43.jpg);
}
.image-44 {
background: url(image-44.jpg);
}
.image-45 {
background: url(image-45.jpg);
}
.image-46 {
background: url(image-46.jpg);
}
.image-47 {
background: url(image-47.jpg);
}
.image-48 {
background: url(image-48.jpg);
}
.image-49 {
background: url(image-49.jpg);
}
.image-50 {
background: url(image-50.jpg);
}
.image-51 {
background: url(image-51.jpg);
}
.image-52 {
background: url(image-52.jpg);
}
.image-53 {
background: url(image-53.jpg);
}
.image-54 {
background: url(image-54.jpg);
}
.image-55 {
background: url(image-55.jpg);
}
.image-56 {
background: url(image-56.jpg);
}
.image-57 {
background: url(image-57.jpg);
}
.image-58 {
background: url(image-58.jpg);
}
.image-59 {
background: url(image-59.jpg);
}
.image-60 {
background: url(image-60.jpg);
}
.image-61 {
background: url(image-61.jpg);
}
.image-62 {
background: url(image-62.jpg);
}
.image-63 {
background: url(image-63.jpg);
}
.image-64 {
background: url(image-64.jpg);
}
.image-65 {
background: url(image-65.jpg);
}
.image-66 {
background: url(image-66.jpg);
}
.image-67 {
background: url(image-67.jpg);
}
.image-68 {
background: url(image-68.jpg);
}
.image-69 {
background: url(image-69.jpg);
}
.image-70 {
background: url(image-70.jpg);
}
.image-71 {
background: url(image-71.jpg);
}
.image-72 {
background: url(image-72.jpg);
}
.image-73 {
background: url(image-73.jpg);
}
.image-74 {
background: url(image-74.jpg);
}
.image-75 {
background: url(image-75.jpg);
}
.image-76 {
background: url(image-76.jpg);
}
.image-77 {
background: url(image-77.jpg);
}
.image-78 {
background: url(image-78.jpg);
}
.image-79 {
background: url(image-79.jpg);
}
.image-80 {
background: url(image-80.jpg);
}
.image-81 {
background: url(image-81.jpg);
}
.image-82 {
background: url(image-82.jpg);
}
.image-83 {
background: url(image-83.jpg);
}
.image-84 {
background: url(image-84.jpg);
}
.image-85 {
background: url(image-85.jpg);
}
.image-86 {
background: url(image-86.jpg);
}
.image-87 {
background: url(image-87.jpg);
}
.image-88 {
background: url(image-88.jpg);
}
.image-89 {
background: url(image-89.jpg);
}
.image-90 {
background: url(image-90.jpg);
}
.image-91 {
background: url(image-91.jpg);
}
.image-92 {
background: url(image-92.jpg);
}
.image-93 {
background: url(image-93.jpg);
}
.image-94 {
background: url(image-94.jpg);
}
.image-95 {
background: url(image-95.jpg);
}
.image-96 {
background: url(image-96.jpg);
}
.image-97 {
background: url(image-97.jpg);
}
.image-98 {
background: url(image-98.jpg);
}
.image-99 {
background: url(image-99.jpg);
}
.image-100 {
background: url(image-100.jpg);
}
If you use codepen you can play around with sass/less etc as it has a built in compiler. You set it up using the gear icon in the css panel. You can then view the compiled css using the down arrow in the css panel.
Here’s the example above (there is no html in this example).
(Edit on codepen to play around with it)