What is SASS and LESS

Hi, I checked your already asked questions but they all seem to be about SASS vs LESS or problems using them. My Problem is - what are they?

I am used to using CSS but really do not understand where SASS and LESS fit into the picture. I keep seeing articles about pre-compilers and I understand Bootstrap uses SASS or LESS but I only see CSS and JS files but then I see some .map files that seem to be linked in some way to CSS or SASS or LESS but then I read that .map files are used in JS.

I am totally confused, having just sorted CSS - there are now all these new considerations.

Thanks guys

Can someone please help me to understand how these technologies fit into web design