What is right tricks to get high quality backlinks?

Do not create backlinks by hiring freelancers or any other things related to paying money.

You can find some guest blogging websites which allow you to add backlinks to the article. Keep in mind that those platforms must have High Domain Authority and traffic.

Another thing you can do is to check your competitor’s backlinks and contact them(the website which provides backlinks to your competitor) and tell them that you also offer the same kind of service.

