What Is Functional Programming?

You indicate at the end that FP is typically considered to be the alternative to (different from) OOP. In my opinion the definition of FP is very unclear. It helps to have a clear definition of it. Unfortunately this article does not make it clear to me and I think it is not possible to clearly define FP.

You say that FP evolved from lambda calculus. What feature of lambda calculus does not exist in non-FP? It will really help to know that to understand what FP is.

Functions can be impure whether they are used in FP or OOP. If that is not true then it will help to specify the difference.

How does non-immutability prevent multi-threading? More important than that, what is it about other paradigms or styles that prevents use of immutability?

Are first-class functions not possible in non-FP?

Are higher-order functions not possible in non-FP?

How does function composition differ from every other use of functions in programming?

The advantage of OOP is modular code, so I see no relevance to the definition of FP to say it leads to modular code.

I will be impressed if you can explain how FP differs from other paradigms or styles such as OOP with the clarification I suggest above.