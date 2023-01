Dyne Test Pen is a versatile solution for various tests including the hardness of materials, the stability of liquids, and the strength of adhesive tapes. The DYNE Test Pen is a non-contact application measuring instrument, which can be used in your own laboratory or in industrial production. It works with a variety of materials including metals, ceramics, plastics, and wood. The DYNE Test Pen is available in many colors, including black, white, grey, red, and green.