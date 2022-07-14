What is Data Visualization?

Data Visualization can be seen as a powerful communication tool that helps in Data Analytics by transforming raw data and numerical figures into aesthetically appealing visual objects. It helps in presenting complex information in a logical, simple, comprehensible, and interactive form. Thus, Data Visualization is also a form of organizing data in compelling and digestible forms.

There are numerous tools available in the market which can facilitate the process of Data Visualization. Tableau and Power BI happen to be two of the foremost BI Reporting Tool of choice.

Examples of Data Visualization: Different Approaches

In this section, we shall look at some of the different ways or forms in which data can be represented as a part of Data Visualization.

Line Chart: Usually used to depict trends.

Scatter Chart: Used to highlight the values of two different variables as points on a chart.

Bar Chart: Usually used for comparing categories and groups.

Area Chart: This is quite similar to a line chart; the only difference being that the area below the line is filled with a certain color.

Indicator: Used to indicate the direction of movement of entities.

Bullet Graph: Similar to Bar Chart.

Map: Used to indicate the geographical distribution of data.

Matrix: Used to highlight the relationship between multiples variables and data points.

Pivot Table: Useful in summarizing a large amount of data, while at the same time highlighting the critical information.

Box Plot: Useful for highlighting the distribution of data.

Data Visualization is an intrinsic aspect of Data Analytics and Business Intelligence. Analyzing data is of no use if one is not able to present the same in understandable forms to their respective stakeholders. We, at Syntax Technologies, provide you with an amazing opportunity to develop hands-on experience in the usage of the most prominent Data Visualization tools as a part of our Data Analytics and Business Intelligence course curriculum.