What Is Cancer And Ayurvedic Treatment For Cancer?

A disease like cancer does not only affect the body, but it also affects the mind. Cancer blocks the development of the body and makes people frustrated. A person feels all kinds of symptoms like hyperactivity, lethargy, indifference or some kind of depression.

Ayurveda treatment for cancer can help you to cut out the cancer through balancing body, mind and spirit. According to Charaka and Sushruta Samhitas – Cancer is defined as inflammatory or non-inflammatory swelling or called Granthi or Arbuda.It is an tridoshic disorder which spread due to the interplay of imbalance Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.

Cancer starts when genetic change interferes, cells start to grow continuously.These cells form a mass which we call a tumor. Tumor is of two types: Cancerous or benign. A cancerous tumor is malignant which means it can spread to other parts of the body. And the benign tumor can grow but will not spread to other parts of the body.

Cancer can also spread through the bloodstream to other parts of the body examples: The bones, liver, lungs or even brain. The things that cause cancer are called Carcinogens. It is a chemical substance, A certain molecule in tobacco or in smoke.