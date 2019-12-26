What is BRANDING JOB

What is BRANDING JOB in Graphics design PLUS what is UI,UX Design

& also want to know which questions I need to ask to client
for poster,logo,UI,UX etc task

Google its not solving my problem

I’m thinking if you need to ask the question, you shouldn’t be going for the work.

Branding = The process involved in creating a unique name and image for a product in the consumers’ mind, mainly through advertising campaigns with a consistent theme. Branding aims to establish a significant and differentiated presence in the market that attracts and retains loyal customers.

