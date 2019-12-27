What is <br class="clear" /> in Html?

Folks,
You know of any free form builders that generate html5 and upto date php ?
This form generates out of date php:
https://www.fpmgonline.com/
Let me know whether the html is html5 or not.
Thanks
<form id="form1" name="form1" method="post" action="url_submission.php">
<label for="page_url">Page Url</label><input type="text" name="page_url" id="page_url" />
<br class="clear" />
<label for="page_description">Page Description</label><textarea name="page_description" id="page_description" cols="45" rows="5"></textarea>
<br class="clear" />
<label for="Subscribe_To_Newsletter">Subscribe_To_Newsletters</label>
<input type="checkbox" name="Subscribe_To_Newsletters[]" value="National" id="National_0" />National
<input type="checkbox" name="Subscribe_To_Newsletters[]" value="International" id="International_1" />International
<br class="clear" />
<label for="gender">Gender</label>
<input type="radio" name="gender" value="Male" id="gender_0" />Male
<input type="radio" name="gender" value="Female" id="gender_1" />Female
<br class="clear" />
<label for="send_email_copy">Send You Copy ?</label><select name="send_email_copy" id="send_email_copy">
<option value="Yes">Yes</option>
<option value="No">No</option>
</select>
<br class="clear" />
<label for="username">Username</label><input type="text" name="username" id="username" />
<br class="clear" />
<label for="password">Password</label><input type="password" name="password" id="password" />
<br class="clear" />
<label for="browse">File</label><input type="file" name="browse" id="browse" />
<br class="clear" />
<input type="submit" name="submit" id="submit" value="Submit" />
<br class="clear" />
</form>
Quite frankly, this part beats me! Why you think it is for ?
<br class="clear" />