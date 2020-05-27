what is bounce rate? should it be high or low? my website has high bounce rate.
Does this help?
https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/1009409?hl=en
"Bounce rate is single-page sessions divided by all sessions or the percentage of all sessions on your site in which users viewed only a single page and triggered only a single request to the Analytics server And one should keep this in check in order to build SEO traction and secure SERP rank as it tell the web crawler that said page is relevant and people are sticking to this for their query.
Here are some technique to keep bounce rate in control -
- Avoid having too many ads and hyper attractive banners on your site. They interfere with site navigation and make visitors ‘ad blind’.
- Make site navigation as easy as possible.
- Cut back your main page down to essentials.
- Make sure you install the analytics code on all the pages of your website.
- Include quality content and highlight your best posts above the fold.
- Write a tag-line or blurb for your main page.
- Make your site easy on the eye with mild graphics and layout."