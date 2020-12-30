What is best web hosting for an ecommerce online store?

Hello!
I recently created my WordPress store now I want to purchase web hosting and domain too, kindly tell me more about what is the best web hosting for an e-commerce online store?
Welcome to the forums, @muqitlahore.
As you are clearly new to web development, you might find it best to look for a company offering optimised WordPress hosting. There are plenty of them about, and it’s just a case of searching for companies in your area and looking at reviews and feedback on those companies.
This is an old guide to finding a host, but it still contains some helpful information.
FiveStepstoFindaGreatHost.pdf (126.8 KB)
Thanks this guide helps me alot.
- A2 Hosting – best all-around ecommerce hosting provider.
- Excellent hosting performance
- Well optimized for best performance
- Good uptime> 99.95%
- Minimal risk - anytime refunds + discount for registration
- Free migration of the site by A2 team
- Choice of different server locations 4
- Space for growth: VPS, cloud and dedicated hosting
- Specialized development environment in basic plans
- SiteGround – best for ecommerce features.
- Excellent server performance - 100% uninterrupted operation + excellent speed
- Free site migration for GrowBig and GoGeek users
- Choice of server locations on three continents
- Officially recommended by WordPress.org and Drupal.org
- Easy configuration of Let’s Encrypt Standard & Wild Card SSL
- Advanced server speed technology
- Save 60% on your first SiteGround account
- Great reviews from other SiteGround users
- Amazing customer support
- InMotion – best for ecommerce scalability.
- Excellent server performance: uptime> 99.95%, TTFB <400ms
- Impressive chat support experience
- Free website migration service
- One-stop solution: all the hosting features you need in one plan
- Plenty of room to grow: VPS, dedicated, WordPress
- 90-day money-back guarantee (industry #1)
- Bluehost – best for uptime.
- Excellent server performance - hosting uptime is above 99.95%
- Server speed meets expectations
- Well-known brands in the hosting industry
- Popular choice among bloggers and marketers
- Comprehensive self-help documents and video tutorials
- Great for beginners - helpful emails to get you started and easy to use controls
- Flexible - upgrade to VPS and dedicated hosting
- DreamHost – best for beginners.
- Generous 97-day money-back guarantee
- Free domain and privacy (unlimited rate)
- Unlimited disk space and data transfer
- Free SSD storage Fast servers (PHP7, SSD and embedded caching)
- Free SSL and CloudFlare CDN
- DreamPress high performance WordPress hosting
That’s is great. You start ecommerce business.but first you must take a little look of some good hosting company’s review which those user already use her services,next you can also check of ranked webhosting companies through “alexia”,"similarweb"is also a good option to found out for check which company’s have good traffic,your are just beginner so I think you could take “hostinger” or “bluehost” ,hostgator is also another good option. But don’t buy two year subscriptions due to you don’t know what happened in the time period of services. "Shared hosting"you can said "you buy a shope into a busy market and in the market have already those types of products shope which your try to sell “,that is the big affect on your customers traffic and selling”,"vps hosting "is you can say you buy a shope on the separate area " ,there no problems with your customers and your selling ,
Good luck☺
Why is that, @tatsianaisakova? If you’re going to proclaim something is “best” for a particular purpose, it’s helpful to give your reasons, rather than simply the specs, which could be found on the relevant websites.