What is best web hosting for an ecommerce online store?

Welcome to the forums, @muqitlahore.

As you are clearly new to web development, you might find it best to look for a company offering optimised WordPress hosting. There are plenty of them about, and it’s just a case of searching for companies in your area and looking at reviews and feedback on those companies.

This is an old guide to finding a host, but it still contains some helpful information.

FiveStepstoFindaGreatHost.pdf (126.8 KB)