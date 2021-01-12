What is best web design trends in 2021

I’ve moved the thread to Design & UX.

Your question remains very vague, so you might want to think about clarifying it a bit further, to avoid very vague and general replies, which are probably not what you want.

Are you asking about features which other members have noticed being used increasingly, or which they are now employing as standard? Are you asking about “best practice” in current design? Current trends and best practice are, sadly, not always the same thing.