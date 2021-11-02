What is advantage of Elastic IP using with AWS lamp app?

Hello,

Looking at some AWS manuals I see Elastic IP using descriptions and adding new Elastic IP

and applying it to existing instance ip of my hosting was changed and ssh command

line was changed too, as I enter into AWS console with command like

ssh -i /path/myaws.pem ubuntu@ec2-NN-NNN-NNN-NNN.eu-central-1.compute.amazonaws.com

But what I missed what is advantage of Elastic IP using?

Now my php/laravel/mysql project is at dev stage.

The production version of my site would be hosted at https://www.cloudns.net/ account/domain.

but I found AWS/Route 53 and maybe I will use it for production of my site…

Thanks!