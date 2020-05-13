What is a movie review for?

Movie review is basically explanation of regular life with a particular moment. When we are trying to write a movie review we have to maintain few main thing.

Movie name, release date, Director and other cast, budget and screen play. We also need to sure no spoiler will be there.

I love movie and I am following www.toptenmoviealltime.com movie review articles. those article is very informative. you may visit and suggest if you have any.

What do you think about review writing? Write this here so that we can write information update.