What is a function to have arrow keys move cursor?

JavaScript
#10

No. I must be at wrong page. After I type in this function can send you the full code for my puzzle for you to see if it works?

#11

The correct page is this one: https://codepen.io/adrianroworth/pen/OpeyZq

There is no full code for the arrow key controls. That is something that has yet to be created for that CSS-based crossword puzzle.

I made a start by demonstrating with the simplest example, that right-arrow control. The code for other keys is a bit more complex, as navigating between elements is not a trivial task, and is something that I have left for you to attempt for yourself.

#12

is this right to move arrow keys:

function cursorRight(cell) {
	cell.nextElementSibling.focus();
}
function cursorLeft(cell) {
	cell.nextElementSibling.focus();
}
function cursorUp(cell) {
	cell.nextElementSibling.focus();
}
function cursorDown(cell) {
	cell.nextElementSibling.focus();
}
function cursorBackspace(cell) {
	cell.nextElementSibling.focus();
}
function cursorDelete(cell) {
	cell.nextElementSibling.focus();
}
}
document.addEventListener("keyup", function (evt) {
	if (evt.key === "ArrowRight") {
		cursorRight(evt.target);
	}
                  if (evt.key === "ArrowLeft") {
		cursorLeft(evt.target);
	}
                  if (evt.key === "ArrowUp") {
		cursorUp(evt.target);
	}
                  if (evt.key === "ArrowDown") {
		cursorDown(evt.target);
	}
                  if (evt.key === "Backspace") {
		cursorBackspace(evt.target);
                  }
                  if (evt.key === "Delete") {
		cursorDelete(evt.target);
});
#13

What happens when you use that code?

1 Like
#14

No. I tried the code you gave earlier to move the right arrow, as well as the other arrow keys, and It did not work.

#15

I’m sorry to have to correct you on this but the code that I gave to move the right arrow does work.

I present to the jury :slight_smile: , my evidence. https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/OJyQyPo

2 Likes
#16

Ok
You win!

1 Like
#17

Now of course it could work much better than this. You’re welcome to try your JavaScript hand at improving the code.

In a separate investigation I found that DOM traversal isn’t a good solution, and tried using row/col as separate values. That didn’t provide clean or clear code though.

Instead, I found much better results by using ES6 tools to filter all of the available cells based on where I wanted to go. I recommend that you look in that direction as you write up code to let you use arrows.

#18

Mr. Wilkins
I sent you the code I have so far, however this is just the html. I could not send here because there was a limit.
Could you please help me to make this work? I would like the up, right, down and left arrows to work, also the delete and backspace, if you make a mistake
Thanks

#19

Then let’s work at getting those going one at a time. I recommend working on left right movement first, as that becomes useful later on with backspace and delete too.

Do you know much about JavaScript programming to make progress on those?

#20

I’m afraid not but I am learning. I have been working on trying to make this puzzle for a very long time.

#21

Hi Mr. Wilkins
Did you ever get my attempt at writing a code for a crossword puzzle?
Thanks
Angela Jackson

#22

I don’t think so. What was your attempt?

#23

The full details of a working JavaScript solution could result in a month or two of work and conversation.

Tomorrow I’ll start working on a separate thread/tutorial about my journey towards a working solution.

#24

Ok. Sorry, I know it takes a long time to code a program from my little experience and research, so I do very much appreciate all your help.
Thanks
Angela Jackson

#25

I have started an ongoing daily series about all of the coding that’s needed to achieve the arrow keys that you’ve been wanting for the crossword.

#26

I have been following your tutorial and going to the codepen to see how it all works when you push the arrow keys, it’s great!

3 Likes
#27

What do the small numbers in the grey circles mean after the articles, How I Built a CSS and Pure CSS?

#29

When you hover over that number it says something like “4 clicks”, letting you know how many other people here have visited that particular link.

1 Like
#30

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.