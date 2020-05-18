I just went to his codepen page, where is the javascript panel, do I just type the code in? Please explain how to do this.
Thanks
What is a function to have arrow keys move cursor?
At the end of the article, do you see where it says: “The full working CSS crossword Puzzle can be found here” ?
No. I must be at wrong page. After I type in this function can send you the full code for my puzzle for you to see if it works?
The correct page is this one: https://codepen.io/adrianroworth/pen/OpeyZq
There is no full code for the arrow key controls. That is something that has yet to be created for that CSS-based crossword puzzle.
I made a start by demonstrating with the simplest example, that right-arrow control. The code for other keys is a bit more complex, as navigating between elements is not a trivial task, and is something that I have left for you to attempt for yourself.
is this right to move arrow keys:
function cursorRight(cell) {
cell.nextElementSibling.focus();
}
function cursorLeft(cell) {
cell.nextElementSibling.focus();
}
function cursorUp(cell) {
cell.nextElementSibling.focus();
}
function cursorDown(cell) {
cell.nextElementSibling.focus();
}
function cursorBackspace(cell) {
cell.nextElementSibling.focus();
}
function cursorDelete(cell) {
cell.nextElementSibling.focus();
}
}
document.addEventListener("keyup", function (evt) {
if (evt.key === "ArrowRight") {
cursorRight(evt.target);
}
if (evt.key === "ArrowLeft") {
cursorLeft(evt.target);
}
if (evt.key === "ArrowUp") {
cursorUp(evt.target);
}
if (evt.key === "ArrowDown") {
cursorDown(evt.target);
}
if (evt.key === "Backspace") {
cursorBackspace(evt.target);
}
if (evt.key === "Delete") {
cursorDelete(evt.target);
});
What happens when you use that code?
No. I tried the code you gave earlier to move the right arrow, as well as the other arrow keys, and It did not work.
I’m sorry to have to correct you on this but the code that I gave to move the right arrow does work.
I present to the jury , my evidence. https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/OJyQyPo
Ok
You win!
Now of course it could work much better than this. You’re welcome to try your JavaScript hand at improving the code.
In a separate investigation I found that DOM traversal isn’t a good solution, and tried using row/col as separate values. That didn’t provide clean or clear code though.
Instead, I found much better results by using ES6 tools to filter all of the available cells based on where I wanted to go. I recommend that you look in that direction as you write up code to let you use arrows.
Mr. Wilkins
I sent you the code I have so far, however this is just the html. I could not send here because there was a limit.
Could you please help me to make this work? I would like the up, right, down and left arrows to work, also the delete and backspace, if you make a mistake
Thanks
Then let’s work at getting those going one at a time. I recommend working on left right movement first, as that becomes useful later on with backspace and delete too.
Do you know much about JavaScript programming to make progress on those?
I’m afraid not but I am learning. I have been working on trying to make this puzzle for a very long time.
Hi Mr. Wilkins
Did you ever get my attempt at writing a code for a crossword puzzle?
Thanks
Angela Jackson
I don’t think so. What was your attempt?
The full details of a working JavaScript solution could result in a month or two of work and conversation.
Tomorrow I’ll start working on a separate thread/tutorial about my journey towards a working solution.
Ok. Sorry, I know it takes a long time to code a program from my little experience and research, so I do very much appreciate all your help.
Thanks
Angela Jackson
I have started an ongoing daily series about all of the coding that’s needed to achieve the arrow keys that you’ve been wanting for the crossword.
I have been following your tutorial and going to the codepen to see how it all works when you push the arrow keys, it’s great!
What do the small numbers in the grey circles mean after the articles, How I Built a CSS and Pure CSS?