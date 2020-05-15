What is a function to have arrow keys move cursor?

jackson108: jackson108: Thanks for that bit of code.

Do you need three other functions: cursorleft, cursorup, cursordown and also three event listeners?

Only the one event listener is needed. You can add more if statements inside of it for the other arrows. Yes, other functions are needed for those other keys.

jackson108: jackson108: So you don’t use the keycodes 37(left),38(up), 39(right), 40(down)

That was the old way. The better modern way leaves no confusion about which key is used for what.

jackson108: jackson108: Where does this function fit in the crossword puzzle code by Adrian Roworth

Just put it in the JavaScript panel on his codepen example page.