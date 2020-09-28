What HTML to use in Thunderbird?

m_hutley: m_hutley: UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: So the above code sorta works, but when sending a new e-mail, there is a blank first line in the email and the style associated with it is “Body Text”, and then if I go to the next line where my “Sincerely” is located, it says “Paragraph” for the style. Not sure how this relates to the question. The style associated with anything before your signature is Body Text because it’s in the <body> of the email.

So my email is already being put into a < body > element, and my signature is inserted inside that < body > that Thunderbird is creating for me?

m_hutley: m_hutley: You start your signature with a <p> tag, put your cursor at the S in Sincerely, and it tells you your style is now a Paragraph… care to take a guess at what <p> means?

If you read my OP you’ll see I am doing that…

m_hutley: m_hutley: Q1) Where do you define ‘extra’ br? I see exactly as many BR’s as there should be for the formatting you describe.

Type-o in my OP. In Thunderbird I have…

<p>Sincerely,<br> <br> <br> <br> <br> UpstateLeafPeeper<br> President<br> MyCompany<br> and so on...

Why do I need 4 br in a row to get 3 lines?

m_hutley: m_hutley: Q2) The empty line BEFORE your signature? Thunderbird is inserting a blank line between the body of the email and the signature, as a standard practice for separating body and signature.

Okay.

m_hutley: m_hutley: Q3) Ah, so here’s where that text should have gone. See above.

I am not following you here…

m_hutley: m_hutley: Q4) The breaking rules for lines and paragraphs are different. BR breaks a line. The end of a Paragraph block breaks the paragraph.

So a paragraph has padding and a < br > doesn’t?

Is that true if I was coding straight up HTML?

m_hutley: m_hutley: Q5) How are you injecting this HTML into Thunderbird? If you’re putting this ALL in as a signature, then see Q2.

Not following you here…





m_hutley: m_hutley: Q6) Define your paragraph breaking rules and your line breaking rules to be the same. I’m not sure that will affect the output on the customer’s end though…

Upon further inspection, here is what is confusing me…

In Thunderbird, when you see “Body Text” as the style, there is no padding on lines and things appear like in a text editor.

If a line says “Paragraph” for Thunderbird’s style, then it appears maybe you have this: padding: 0.5em 0;

What is driving me crazy is this inconsistency in line spacing/padding between my email body and my signature.

How can I make it so every line is spaced the same?

And how can I set the line spacing as I want?

Prior to switching to am email client like Thunderbird, I was used to my emails being formatted like I was typing in a text editor where there was no line spacing, and if you wanted spaces, e.g. between "Sincerely," and "UpstateLeafPeeper" then you would just hit a couple of times, juts like back in the old days on a typewriter.

Of course if I was doing this on a web page it wouldn’t be an issue since I would have complete control of my CSS.

So maybe that is what I am fighting… Maybe my issue is with Thunderbird’s built in styles/stylesheet?

Am I making any sense?

And if so, how can I get this fixed?





m_hutley: m_hutley: Q7) Because.

Fun!