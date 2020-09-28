What HTML to use in Thunderbird?

So my email is already being put into a < body > element, and my signature is inserted inside that < body > that Thunderbird is creating for me?
If you read my OP you’ll see I am doing that…
Type-o in my OP. In Thunderbird I have…
<p>Sincerely,<br>
<br>
<br>
<br>
<br>
UpstateLeafPeeper<br>
President<br>
MyCompany<br>
and so on...
Why do I need 4
br in a row to get 3 lines?
Okay.
I am not following you here…
So a paragraph has padding and a < br > doesn’t?
Is that true if I was coding straight up HTML?
Not following you here…
Upon further inspection, here is what is confusing me…
In Thunderbird, when you see “Body Text” as the style, there is no padding on lines and things appear like in a text editor.
If a line says “Paragraph” for Thunderbird’s style, then it appears maybe you have this:
padding: 0.5em 0;
What is driving me crazy is this inconsistency in line spacing/padding between my email body and my signature.
How can I make it so every line is spaced the same?
And how can I set the line spacing as I want?
Prior to switching to am email client like Thunderbird, I was used to my emails being formatted like I was typing in a text editor where there was no line spacing, and if you wanted spaces, e.g. between "Sincerely," and "UpstateLeafPeeper" then you would just hit a couple of times, juts like back in the old days on a typewriter.
Of course if I was doing this on a web page it wouldn’t be an issue since I would have complete control of my CSS.
So maybe that is what I am fighting… Maybe my issue is with Thunderbird’s built in styles/stylesheet?
Am I making any sense?
And if so, how can I get this fixed?
Fun!