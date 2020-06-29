What HTML to use in Thunderbird?

UpstateLeafPeeper: UpstateLeafPeeper: So the above code sorta works, but when sending a new e-mail, there is a blank first line in the email and the style associated with it is “Body Text”, and then if I go to the next line where my “Sincerely” is located, it says “Paragraph” for the style.

Not sure how this relates to the question.

The style associated with anything before your signature is Body Text because it’s in the <body> of the email.

You start your signature with a <p> tag, put your cursor at the S in Sincerely, and it tells you your style is now a Paragraph… care to take a guess at what <p> means?

Q1) Where do you define ‘extra’ br? I see exactly as many BR’s as there should be for the formatting you describe.

Q2) The empty line BEFORE your signature? Thunderbird is inserting a blank line between the body of the email and the signature, as a standard practice for separating body and signature.

Q3) Ah, so here’s where that text should have gone. See above.

Q4) The breaking rules for lines and paragraphs are different. BR breaks a line. The end of a Paragraph block breaks the paragraph.

Q5) How are you injecting this HTML into Thunderbird? If you’re putting this ALL in as a signature, then see Q2.

Q6) Define your paragraph breaking rules and your line breaking rules to be the same. I’m not sure that will affect the output on the customer’s end though…

Q7) Because.