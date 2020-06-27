What HTML to use in Thunderbird?

Hello. I am trying to set up a signature line in Thunderbird, and what should be simple is turning out to be a real pain.

Here is the HTML that I started off with…

<p>Sincerely,<br> <br> <br> <br> UpstateLeafPeeper<br> President<br> MyCompany<br> <br> Direct: (212) 555-1234<br> Toll-Free: (800) 555-9999</p>

In typing class in junior high many years ago, I was taught that there should always be 3 empty lines between “Sincerely” and your name.

Q1.) Why do I have to put in an extra < br> to get the roper spacing?

So the above code sorta works, but when sending a new e-mail, there is a blank first line in the email and the style associated with it is “Body Text”, and then if I go to the next line where my “Sincerely” is located, it says “Paragraph” for the style.

Q2.) Where does this first blank line come from?

Q3.) Why does it say “Body Text” when the signature I added says “Paragraph”?

Next, I tried this code…

<body> <p>Dear ,</p> <p>Sincerely,<br> <br> <br> <br> UpstateLeafPeeper<br> President<br> MyCompany<br> <br> Direct: (212) 555-1234<br> Toll-Free: (800) 555-9999</p>

Now when I send a new e-mail, I again get a blank first line of type “Body Text”, and then the remaining lines are marked as “Paragraph”.

Q4.) Why is the first line, which is “Body Text” and other lines like “Dear ,” and “Sincerely” which are “Paragraph” look like they have a bottom padding of maybe 0.75em, yet the lines between “Sincerely” and “UpstateLeafPeeper” - which are my < br > just look like single lines with now padding?

What I wanted was to see “Dear ,” on the first line of a new e-mail, followed by my signature block, and the spacing should look normal.

Q5.) How do I get that?

Q6.) How can I get all of this sorted out so that the spacing looks normal?

Q7.) Why is formatting e-mails such a PITA?