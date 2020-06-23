What HTML to use in Thunderbird?

Hello. I am trying to set up a signature line in Thunderbird, and what should be simple is turning out to be a real pain. :smashy:

Here is the HTML that I started off with…

<p>Sincerely,<br>
<br>
<br>
<br>
UpstateLeafPeeper<br>
President<br>
MyCompany<br>
<br>
Direct: (212) 555-1234<br>
Toll-Free: (800) 555-9999</p>

In typing class in junior high many years ago, I was taught that there should always be 3 empty lines between “Sincerely” and your name.

Q1.) Why do I have to put in an extra < br> to get the roper spacing?


So the above code sorta works, but when sending a new e-mail, there is a blank first line in the email and the style associated with it is “Body Text”, and then if I go to the next line where my “Sincerely” is located, it says “Paragraph” for the style.

Q2.) Where does this first blank line come from?

Q3.) Why does it say “Body Text” when the signature I added says “Paragraph”?


Next, I tried this code…

<body>
<p>Dear ,</p>

<p>Sincerely,<br>
<br>
<br>
<br>
UpstateLeafPeeper<br>
President<br>
MyCompany<br>
<br>
Direct: (212) 555-1234<br>
Toll-Free: (800) 555-9999</p>

Now when I send a new e-mail, I again get a blank first line of type “Body Text”, and then the remaining lines are marked as “Paragraph”.

Q4.) Why is the first line, which is “Body Text” and other lines like “Dear ,” and “Sincerely” which are “Paragraph” look like they have a bottom padding of maybe 0.75em, yet the lines between “Sincerely” and “UpstateLeafPeeper” - which are my < br > just look like single lines with now padding?

What I wanted was to see “Dear ,” on the first line of a new e-mail, followed by my signature block, and the spacing should look normal.

Q5.) How do I get that?

Q6.) How can I get all of this sorted out so that the spacing looks normal?

Q7.) Why is formatting e-mails such a PITA?

Not sure how this relates to the question.

The style associated with anything before your signature is Body Text because it’s in the <body> of the email.

You start your signature with a <p> tag, put your cursor at the S in Sincerely, and it tells you your style is now a Paragraph… care to take a guess at what <p> means? :wink:

Q1) Where do you define ‘extra’ br? I see exactly as many BR’s as there should be for the formatting you describe.

Q2) The empty line BEFORE your signature? Thunderbird is inserting a blank line between the body of the email and the signature, as a standard practice for separating body and signature.

Q3) Ah, so here’s where that text should have gone. See above.

Q4) The breaking rules for lines and paragraphs are different. BR breaks a line. The end of a Paragraph block breaks the paragraph.

Q5) How are you injecting this HTML into Thunderbird? If you’re putting this ALL in as a signature, then see Q2.

Q6) Define your paragraph breaking rules and your line breaking rules to be the same. I’m not sure that will affect the output on the customer’s end though…

Q7) Because.