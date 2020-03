HI, here is a list of components and suggestions that can help you:

For the photo viewer I would use OWL Carousel (https://owlcarousel2.github.io/OwlCarousel2/) - in a few minutes I already suggested it twice

To open pop-ups, I would use a few lines of jQuery code without using external plugins.

In this case, hide all windows. At the click of the ā€œ+ā€ sign open apply - via jQuery - a class to show the hidden window. This window will show the position by absolute value.

To open the projects instead I would also use a few lines of jQuery code.

Hide all projects, and when you click on a project apply the show class.