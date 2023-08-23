What happened to "enter pages", guestbooks, visitor counters etc?

Hi there,

I am just wondering what happened to all the little widgets/features we used to have on our websites

back in the day such as enter pages, guestbooks, polls (which I guess are still around to some extent), visitor/hit counters etc?

I’m guessing the enter pages are SEO related and probably not really needed at all.

Guestbooks always seemed a nice way of seeing where visitors came from and their comments.

I guess hit counters may seem a bit redundant in a way as a lot of them were probably inaccurate.

I was just thinking about the good days and what happened to all these things!