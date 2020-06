Hi, I’m MaskerTim.

and I attach a diagram about my network architecture and what problem I have.

Under the premise on my network setting:

All firewall in host I close. I set some route table. (That describes in picture) Device A at the LAN side can succeed to ping to Server A at the WAN side, however, Server A didn’t ping successfully to Device A. (Also in picture)

I don’t know why fault it is?