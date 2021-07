What exactly is .containers job in this code, and should it be called something else other than container?

asasass: asasass: Don’t containers usually enclose other things?

It’s your code. Don’t you know why you added it?

It’s providing the red border that goes around your box. I’m guessing that at one time it probably contained the whole content but in your multiple changes it seems to be isolated on its own.

You should avoid empty divs where possible (its not always possible) and try to utilise :before and :after when you have odd decoration needs rather than adding an empty div just to add a border somewhere. I believe I have given numerous examples of this in your previous layouts to show how to cut the noise down in your pages.