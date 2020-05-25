What do you think of my website? Suggestions to improve are welcome

This post was flagged by the community and is temporarily hidden.
Hi infowebdesignerni welcome to the forums!
The first thing I noticed that the site navigation didn’t show if Javascript was off.
https://kryogenix.org/code/browser/everyonehasjs.html
I think that is an unnecessary obstacle that has no benefits to have in place. It’s easy to fix and should never be made script dependent, IMHO.
You have an almost ten megabyte page load (9.34MB) and 126 requests for a mere 4.15 kb of content and over 550 basic html errors just in the main page. I would say it’s time to go back to the drawing board. You are using wix so that is a big fail all by itself.
Being that you claim to “have extensive experience designing websites” and this is the result of that “extensive experience” I would say it is a major fail and a straight up deception. Seriously, how do you claim to be a web designer and then use wix to make junk like this?
If anyone wants to know why I am being harsh, it is because every claim on the site is a farce to dupe people out of their money that don’t know any better. It’s just wrong on every level.
Hi benanamen,
I appreciate you comment but this is too harsh. I am a Wix Web Designer and not duping people in anyway. We have designed over 30 websites and all of clients are very happy. Yes the fact that the page load time takes so long is due to the default Wix coding that come as part of the package and we will look into tuning this up to remove these errors.
I am very upfront with my clients letting them know that we use Wix when talking with them and we have lots of recommendations from our clients on our Facebook and Google who are happy. Our clients love that they can make small changes and edits when necessary with no/little guidance after the site has been designed. I take your comments on board but feel it was a little over the top before knowing everything. Thanks.
What sort of feedback are you looking for?
You say you’re well-established and your website suggests you know what you’re doing. To be honest it’s difficult to see that your post is anything more than an excuse to link-drop.
Web Designer NI can help take your business to the next level with a custom design, tailored to your needs with a mobile friendly website that will wow your clients and rank well in search engines with our SEO optimisation.
Well I think there is always something to learn and wanted to get a feel from an outside eye on what you think of the site in general or any recommendations on how to improve it. We are well established as you can see when you type in Web Designer NI we are in the top 3 on the first page but we are always open to feedback from the public to grow.
Once the page loaded fully (three attempts) the first thing I notice is that the right side of the page is cut off on my iPhone 5s and you have to scroll to see the hamburger.
This makes it awkward to use as when you scroll down the page The page wiggles from side to side due to the horizontal scroll.
I would fix that first as it’s a rookie mistake to allow a horizontal scroll on anything from 320px and above.