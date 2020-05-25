What do you think of my website? Suggestions to improve are welcome

You have an almost ten megabyte page load (9.34MB) and 126 requests for a mere 4.15 kb of content and over 550 basic html errors just in the main page. I would say it’s time to go back to the drawing board. You are using wix so that is a big fail all by itself.

Being that you claim to “have extensive experience designing websites” and this is the result of that “extensive experience” I would say it is a major fail and a straight up deception. Seriously, how do you claim to be a web designer and then use wix to make junk like this?

If anyone wants to know why I am being harsh, it is because every claim on the site is a farce to dupe people out of their money that don’t know any better. It’s just wrong on every level.