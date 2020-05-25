What do you think of my website? Suggestions to improve are welcome

Hi infowebdesignerni welcome to the forums!

The first thing I noticed that the site navigation didn’t show if Javascript was off.

https://kryogenix.org/code/browser/everyonehasjs.html

I think that is an unnecessary obstacle that has no benefits to have in place. It’s easy to fix and should never be made script dependent, IMHO.

You have an almost ten megabyte page load (9.34MB) and 126 requests for a mere 4.15 kb of content and over 550 basic html errors just in the main page. I would say it’s time to go back to the drawing board. You are using wix so that is a big fail all by itself.

Being that you claim to “have extensive experience designing websites” and this is the result of that “extensive experience” I would say it is a major fail and a straight up deception. Seriously, how do you claim to be a web designer and then use wix to make junk like this?

If anyone wants to know why I am being harsh, it is because every claim on the site is a farce to dupe people out of their money that don’t know any better. It’s just wrong on every level.

