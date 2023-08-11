What do you think about this script?

Hello,

I created this script for Google Ads budget tracking.

// 
// Created: 11-08-2023
//
// ABOUT THE SCRIPT
// The script will alert you via email if the spent budget from the current month
// is 20% higher than the average spent budget of the last 6 months
// or 50% lower than the average spent budget of the last 6 months
// The script takes in consideration only the months where budget > 0
// If all previous 6 months have 0 spent budget, then the script
// will display a message in the logs of Google Ads platform
//
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

function main() {
  var currentMonthSpend = getMonthlySpend("THIS_MONTH");
  var averageLastSixMonthsSpend = getAverageSpendLastSixMonths();

  // Email addresses to send alerts
  var emailAddresses = [
    "EMAIL1",
    "EMAIL2"
  ];

  // Check if the current month's spend is 20% higher than the average
  if (currentMonthSpend > averageLastSixMonthsSpend * 1.20) {
    var subject = "Overbudget Alert for " + AdsApp.currentAccount().getName();
    var body = "The current month's spend is 20% higher than the average of the last 6 months.";
    sendEmailAlert(emailAddresses.join(','), subject, body);
  }

  // Check if the current month's spend is 50% lower than the average
  if (currentMonthSpend < averageLastSixMonthsSpend * 0.50) {
    var subject = "Underbudget Alert for " + AdsApp.currentAccount().getName();
    var body = "The current month's spend is 50% lower than the average of the last 6 months.";
    sendEmailAlert(emailAddresses.join(','), subject, body);
  }
}

function getMonthlySpend(dateRange) {
  var report = AdsApp.report(
    "SELECT Cost " +
    "FROM CAMPAIGN_PERFORMANCE_REPORT " +
    "DURING " + dateRange
  );
  var rows = report.rows();
  var totalSpend = 0;
  while (rows.hasNext()) {
    var row = rows.next();
    totalSpend += parseFloat(row["Cost"]);
  }
  return totalSpend;
}

function getAverageSpendLastSixMonths() {
  var totalSpend = 0;
  var activeMonthsCount = 0;

  for (var i = 1; i <= 6; i++) {
    var monthlySpend = getMonthlySpend("LAST_" + i + "_MONTHS, LAST_" + (i - 1) + "_MONTHS");
    if (monthlySpend > 0) {
      totalSpend += monthlySpend;
      activeMonthsCount++;
    }
  }

  // Check if all 6 previous months have 0 budget
  if (activeMonthsCount == 0) {
    Logger.log("All 6 previous months have 0 budget.");
    return 0; // Return 0 to prevent division by zero
  }

  return totalSpend / activeMonthsCount;
}

function sendEmailAlert(email, subject, body) {
  MailApp.sendEmail({
    to: email,
    subject: subject,
    body: body
  });
}

What do you think, it will work?

Thank you!

I think it is total trash. Horrendous. The worst I have ever seen.

Of course I am joking. Why don’t you test it instead of asking us if it will work? If you wrote it, surely you know how to test it. Does it do what you expect? Does it meet your needs? If so, who cares what everyone thinks. :slight_smile: