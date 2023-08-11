What do you think about this script?

Hello,
I created this script for Google Ads budget tracking.
//
// Created: 11-08-2023
//
// ABOUT THE SCRIPT
// The script will alert you via email if the spent budget from the current month
// is 20% higher than the average spent budget of the last 6 months
// or 50% lower than the average spent budget of the last 6 months
// The script takes in consideration only the months where budget > 0
// If all previous 6 months have 0 spent budget, then the script
// will display a message in the logs of Google Ads platform
//
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
function main() {
var currentMonthSpend = getMonthlySpend("THIS_MONTH");
var averageLastSixMonthsSpend = getAverageSpendLastSixMonths();
// Email addresses to send alerts
var emailAddresses = [
"EMAIL1",
"EMAIL2"
];
// Check if the current month's spend is 20% higher than the average
if (currentMonthSpend > averageLastSixMonthsSpend * 1.20) {
var subject = "Overbudget Alert for " + AdsApp.currentAccount().getName();
var body = "The current month's spend is 20% higher than the average of the last 6 months.";
sendEmailAlert(emailAddresses.join(','), subject, body);
}
// Check if the current month's spend is 50% lower than the average
if (currentMonthSpend < averageLastSixMonthsSpend * 0.50) {
var subject = "Underbudget Alert for " + AdsApp.currentAccount().getName();
var body = "The current month's spend is 50% lower than the average of the last 6 months.";
sendEmailAlert(emailAddresses.join(','), subject, body);
}
}
function getMonthlySpend(dateRange) {
var report = AdsApp.report(
"SELECT Cost " +
"FROM CAMPAIGN_PERFORMANCE_REPORT " +
"DURING " + dateRange
);
var rows = report.rows();
var totalSpend = 0;
while (rows.hasNext()) {
var row = rows.next();
totalSpend += parseFloat(row["Cost"]);
}
return totalSpend;
}
function getAverageSpendLastSixMonths() {
var totalSpend = 0;
var activeMonthsCount = 0;
for (var i = 1; i <= 6; i++) {
var monthlySpend = getMonthlySpend("LAST_" + i + "_MONTHS, LAST_" + (i - 1) + "_MONTHS");
if (monthlySpend > 0) {
totalSpend += monthlySpend;
activeMonthsCount++;
}
}
// Check if all 6 previous months have 0 budget
if (activeMonthsCount == 0) {
Logger.log("All 6 previous months have 0 budget.");
return 0; // Return 0 to prevent division by zero
}
return totalSpend / activeMonthsCount;
}
function sendEmailAlert(email, subject, body) {
MailApp.sendEmail({
to: email,
subject: subject,
body: body
});
}
What do you think, it will work?
Thank you!