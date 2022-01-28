What do you think about this API?

There doesn’t seem to be any authentication and/or authorization in the system, or at least I’m not seeing it. Is anyone allowed to do anything?

As for the code itself, I’d recommend trying for a more layered approach. Calls go all over the place, which makes it harder to read. You’ll find that as the system evolves it will become messier still. Better to think out some modules beforehand (like query , handler , etc) and implement them from the start to get good separation of concerns.

As with all CRUD systems it’ll probably take you a long way into solving generic problems, but as soon as you step away from those into more complicated problems you enter a world of hurt, but that goes for all CRUD systems, not just yours.