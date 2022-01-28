What do you think about this API?

sibertius: sibertius: Can you elaborate what you mean with “layers”? As shown here I have 6 layers (to me).

What I mean by layers is a grouping of code that has one responsibility. For example, your create, read, update and delete would be a single layer, concerned with database operations. The HTTP server is another layer, concerned with HTTP only.

Below the create, read, update and delete there could be a database abstraction layer, so the the create, read, update and delete can express themselves in more generic terms and then the database layer can figure out what that mean. This makes it easier to swap out MySQL for Postgres or maybe something like Redis.

In essence I’m talking about Layered Architecture.

sibertius: sibertius: Any example?

Suppose you want to create a service for trading commodities. When I want to buy something, it’s not as easy as just creation a “buy” record. You also need to figure out in the system at what price I’m buying.

Or when I do something that requires two scopes (as you call them) to be created at the same time. For example a user and the company they work for. What if creating the company succeeds, but creating the user fails? You can’t redo the whole thing, because the company already exists and you can’t recreate it. And if the user decides to give up and leave you’re left with a company in the database that isn’t linked to anything.

I’m not saying CRUD is never useful, but you do need to realise when it is and when it isn’t.