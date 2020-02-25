What do you do in your free time?

#25

As I invested in Bitcoin, I do my best to improve my skills and knowledge in this sphere in my free time. Also I try spending more time with my family, go somewhere together. And it is great to meet with my friends and have fun together.

#28

I read articles and other useful content in my free time.

#31

I mostly play games, sometimes read and listen to music. I love playing Apex Legends. I spent a lot of fun evenings with friends. I use apex legends tracker which helps me track my stats to play better.

#35

I’m playing CS Go in free time. The best map is Agency

#36

I disagree - I’m a personal fan of Italy / Office (in the hostage mode), but the game really shows it’s value as a good game in the “defuse” mode. Overpass, dust2, cache, nuke, etc.

#38

Hi all, I like how we are all far apart but yet so similar.

For me, I like to watch Netflix and make time to travel, all the while thinking about how the money is going to come about :grinning:

#39

Nice thread :slightly_smiling_face: I am writing music in a free time.
I like dark folk and neoclassical style. Here a few videos, maybe you will like it:

#41

Reading books, being with my family, netflix, forums :smile:

#43

I learn interesting topic and i love to read novel

#45

Ey thats a really good point. How do you do this?

I go for a walk or watching TV to get out of my thinking box

#46

same hre , get lost sometimes ,in general just like to rest ,watch smtn interesting .

#47

I love to watch a movie in my free time

#48

I scroll through sitepoint forums lmao

#49

I like Google cricket doodle game, Lot of free time spending on it. Its wonderful entertainment.

#52

As a cricketer, I love to play

#53

I think there is no free time.
All of my time between coding and learning to code
Regards
Ahmed Sallam

#54

IMHO → Free time is a wastage of life. Live every moment.

#55

if i have free time it will be different moves lol so i cant say smtn one a lot of things can do )

#56

I love cricket and when i get some free time i mostly watch matches or i like to play cricket :smiling_face_with_three_hearts:

#57

