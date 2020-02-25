As I invested in Bitcoin, I do my best to improve my skills and knowledge in this sphere in my free time. Also I try spending more time with my family, go somewhere together. And it is great to meet with my friends and have fun together.
What do you do in your free time?
I read articles and other useful content in my free time.
I mostly play games, sometimes read and listen to music. I love playing Apex Legends. I spent a lot of fun evenings with friends. I use apex legends tracker which helps me track my stats to play better.
I’m playing CS Go in free time. The best map is Agency
I disagree - I’m a personal fan of Italy / Office (in the hostage mode), but the game really shows it’s value as a good game in the “defuse” mode. Overpass, dust2, cache, nuke, etc.
Hi all, I like how we are all far apart but yet so similar.
For me, I like to watch Netflix and make time to travel, all the while thinking about how the money is going to come about
Nice thread I am writing music in a free time.
I like dark folk and neoclassical style. Here a few videos, maybe you will like it:
Reading books, being with my family, netflix, forums
I learn interesting topic and i love to read novel
Ey thats a really good point. How do you do this?
I go for a walk or watching TV to get out of my thinking box
same hre , get lost sometimes ,in general just like to rest ,watch smtn interesting .
I love to watch a movie in my free time
I scroll through sitepoint forums lmao
I like Google cricket doodle game, Lot of free time spending on it. Its wonderful entertainment.
As a cricketer, I love to play
I think there is no free time.
All of my time between coding and learning to code
Regards
Ahmed Sallam
IMHO → Free time is a wastage of life. Live every moment.
if i have free time it will be different moves lol so i cant say smtn one a lot of things can do )
I love cricket and when i get some free time i mostly watch matches or i like to play cricket
