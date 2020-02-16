Reading or youtubing mindless stuff
What do you do in your free time?
I go outside or watch movies.
hugging old people
As I invested in Bitcoin, I do my best to improve my skills and knowledge in this sphere in my free time. Also I try spending more time with my family, go somewhere together. And it is great to meet with my friends and have fun together.
I read articles and other useful content in my free time.
I mostly play games, sometimes read and listen to music. I love playing Apex Legends. I spent a lot of fun evenings with friends.
I’m playing CS Go in free time. The best map is Agency
I disagree - I’m a personal fan of Italy / Office (in the hostage mode), but the game really shows it’s value as a good game in the “defuse” mode. Overpass, dust2, cache, nuke, etc.
Hi all, I like how we are all far apart but yet so similar.
For me, I like to watch Netflix and make time to travel, all the while thinking about how the money is going to come about
Nice thread I am writing music in a free time.
I like dark folk and neoclassical style. Here a few videos, maybe you will like it:
Reading books, being with my family, netflix, forums
I learn interesting topic and i love to read novel
Ey thats a really good point. How do you do this?
I go for a walk or watching TV to get out of my thinking box
same hre , get lost sometimes ,in general just like to rest ,watch smtn interesting .
I love to watch a movie in my free time
I scroll through sitepoint forums lmao
I like Google cricket doodle game, Lot of free time spending on it. Its wonderful entertainment.
As a cricketer, I love to play
I think there is no free time.
All of my time between coding and learning to code
IMHO → Free time is a wastage of life. Live every moment.