What do you do in your free time?

Welcome to the forums, @squid_6.

That’s pretty vague, and not likely to spark a good discussion. How do you “get lost”? Books? Films? Games? Which are your favourite genres?

Or is it something more creative?

I Play Pubg In free time

Hi there squid_6,

and a warm welcome to these august forums. :rofl:

Personally, I live perpetually in the moment. :winky:

So, for me, time, free or otherwise, has no real
existence or meaning.

I am only conscious of it’s passing if a timepiece
happens to enter my awareness.

As for Reality

Does that help ?

coothead

Yup, I get lost from reality too, in any way I can :slight_smile: as someone said, books, movies, TV shows, video games, all preferably in fantasy or sci-fi genre

I read anything and everything I can find.

Regards,
Ron

I just do work-out specially push up and running.

I would love to start running again, been trying for a while, but just cannot find the time (or rather motivation) :slight_smile:

I do things that help me to distract a little bit. Relaxing 60’s music, you know.

Looong outdoor walks, reading books, spending time with my family. :slight_smile:

I drink. And I play with classic cars. And read.

Read. Learn. Watch some netflix if it’s been a long day.

I have so much ideas, what to do in free time, but when i actually have it, i mostly watch series, read or go for a walk or sometimes create. The problem is that mostly it was a long day and i have no energy to create, which is so sad

Reading or youtubing mindless stuff :smiley:

I go outside or watch movies while enjoying Japan snack box :blush: must try this it’s fun.

hugging old people

I read articles and other useful content in my free time.

Usually spend my time in the swimming pool. I think its great way to relax. I think you will to like swim in the pool too, its very fun.

