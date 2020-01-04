i get lost from reality. you?
What do you do in your free time?
What is this “free time” you speak of?
That’s pretty vague, and not likely to spark a good discussion. How do you “get lost”? Books? Films? Games? Which are your favourite genres?
Or is it something more creative?
I Play Pubg In free time
Personally, I live perpetually in the moment.
So, for me, time, free or otherwise, has no real
existence or meaning.
I am only conscious of it’s passing if a timepiece
happens to enter my awareness.
As for Reality…
Does that help ?
Yup, I get lost from reality too, in any way I can as someone said, books, movies, TV shows, video games, all preferably in fantasy or sci-fi genre
I read anything and everything I can find.
I just do work-out specially push up and running.
I would love to start running again, been trying for a while, but just cannot find the time (or rather motivation)
I do things that help me to distract a little bit. Relaxing 60’s music, you know.
Looong outdoor walks, reading books, spending time with my family.
I drink. And I play with classic cars. And read.
Read. Learn. Watch some netflix if it’s been a long day.
I have so much ideas, what to do in free time, but when i actually have it, i mostly watch series, read or go for a walk or sometimes create. The problem is that mostly it was a long day and i have no energy to create, which is so sad
Reading or youtubing mindless stuff
I go outside or watch movies while enjoying Japan snack box must try this it’s fun.
hugging old people
As I invested in Bitcoin, I do my best to improve my skills and knowledge in this sphere in my free time. Also I try spending more time with my family, go somewhere together. And it is great to meet with my friends and have fun together.
I read articles and other useful content in my free time.