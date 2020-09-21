What do you consider "good practice" when it comes to paragraphs?

I am actually very curious about this.

When it comes to paragraphs I feel like the bigger the screen width is, the harder it is to make a paragraph section look nice.

In mobile or tablet view I always use the same rules of not exceeding 15px on the left and right margins and keeping a good line-height that makes it easier on the eyes, while not making too much space.

But when it comes to desktop view, I am never satisfied with what I see. I feel like I either have this wide wall of text that looks like a chore to go through, or I have an “island” of text with a lot of empty space on each side.

I tried adding text boxes side by side, but then I feel like it completely goes against the flow of the page I am making. I have this modenr looking page with fancy headers, sliders etc. and then suddenly I have something that looks like it was taken from a novel.

Of course, having less text to work with would solve my issues completely, but a lot of my customers are either consultants or work in the service industry, so long descriptions of who they are and what they do are things they want included.

What do you guys consider to be a good why of handling text?

Do you have any good examples?