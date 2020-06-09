What do you call these circle things?

Hate to break it to you, but most of the pretty stuff on the Internet was build that way!
Yeah, I use Firefox’s Dev Tools, so I took @gandalf458 advice.
Okay, I will check that out, but my question above relates to something I asked you before and didn’t get a real answer…
How does a person go about creating their own SVGs?
I now know that an SVG is just a bunch of instructions/data-points telling browsers how to dynamically draw an image.
But unless you are gonna get out your graph paper, or draw a super simple shape like a circle, there must be some tools out there or something to help people create fancier SVG (e.g. some of the buttons on Apple’s site, an outline of Central park in NYC, the state of Florida, etc).
There must be a way for people to create icons and buttons more easily than drawing them from scratch using Adobe Illustrator or Gimp or whatever.