What do you call these circle things?

coothead: coothead: Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper, you certainly know how to get disgusting pages for your examples.

It’s Tim Cook’s fault!!

coothead: coothead: It is as, you pointed out, 100% dependent on JavaScript and

displays an entirely blank page when disabled

Hate to break it to you, but most of the pretty stuff on the Internet was build that way!

coothead: coothead: So instead of “View Source” you need to use “Inspect Element”

or “Inspect” depending on the browser you’re using to get the

information that you seek,

Yeah, I use Firefox’s Dev Tools, so I took @Gandalf advice.

coothead: coothead: Here is one that I have prepared for your inspection… <svg viewBox="0 0 40 40" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" stroke-linejoin="round" stroke-miterlimit="2"> <ellipse cx="20" cy="20.014" rx="20" ry="19.987" fill="#ffb268"></ellipse> <path d="M20.697 7.8a.3.3 0 01.3.3v2.163a9.78 9.78 0 015.185 2.246l1.598-1.599a.298.298 0 01.424 0l.986.986a.298.298 0 010 .424l-1.618 1.618a9.74 9.74 0 012.086 5.164l2.342.001a.3.3 0 01.3.3v1.394a.3.3 0 01-.3.3h-2.362a9.764 9.764 0 01-2.157 5.074l1.709 1.709a.298.298 0 010 .424l-.986.986a.298.298 0 01-.424 0l-1.709-1.709a9.764 9.764 0 01-5.074 2.157V32.1a.3.3 0 01-.3.3h-1.394a.3.3 0 01-.3-.3l-.001-2.342a9.75 9.75 0 01-5.163-2.088l-1.619 1.62a.298.298 0 01-.424 0l-.986-.986a.298.298 0 010-.424l1.6-1.599a9.774 9.774 0 01-2.248-5.184H8a.3.3 0 01-.3-.3v-1.394a.3.3 0 01.3-.3l2.141-.001a9.763 9.763 0 012.173-5.277L10.81 12.32a.298.298 0 010-.424l.986-.986a.298.298 0 01.424 0l1.504 1.505a9.733 9.733 0 015.278-2.174l.001-2.141a.3.3 0 01.3-.3h1.394zm-3.07 14.95a1.326 1.326 0 100 2.65c.733 0 1.328-.593 1.328-1.325s-.595-1.325-1.328-1.325zm4.646 0c-.733 0-1.328.593-1.328 1.325a1.327 1.327 0 002.655 0c0-.732-.594-1.325-1.327-1.325zm-6.985-4.108a1.364 1.364 0 000 2.726c.753 0 1.368-.616 1.368-1.368 0-.752-.615-1.358-1.368-1.358zm4.602 0a1.364 1.364 0 000 2.726c.753 0 1.368-.616 1.368-1.368 0-.752-.615-1.358-1.368-1.358zm4.602 0a1.364 1.364 0 000 2.726c.753 0 1.368-.616 1.368-1.368 0-.752-.615-1.358-1.368-1.358zM17.627 14.8a1.326 1.326 0 100 2.65c.733 0 1.328-.593 1.328-1.325S18.36 14.8 17.627 14.8zm4.646 0c-.733 0-1.328.593-1.328 1.325a1.327 1.327 0 002.655 0c0-.732-.594-1.325-1.327-1.325z" fill="#fff" fill-rule="nonzero"></path> </svg> coothead

Okay, I will check that out, but my question above relates to something I asked you before and didn’t get a real answer…

How does a person go about creating their own SVGs?

I now know that an SVG is just a bunch of instructions/data-points telling browsers how to dynamically draw an image.

But unless you are gonna get out your graph paper, or draw a super simple shape like a circle, there must be some tools out there or something to help people create fancier SVG (e.g. some of the buttons on Apple’s site, an outline of Central park in NYC, the state of Florida, etc).

There must be a way for people to create icons and buttons more easily than drawing them from scratch using Adobe Illustrator or Gimp or whatever.