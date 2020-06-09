What do you call these circle things?

That’s because you did not save the posted image,
which was then used in this part of the code…
<div id="container">
<img src="star.jpg" width="600" height="620">
</div>
Clicking on the various points of the star allowed
me to create these paths…
<path d="M34,243,300,331,234,237z"/>
<path d="M300,331,234,237,302,49z"/>
<path d="M300,331,302,49,367,237z"/>
<path d="M300,331,367,237,566,243z"/>
<path d="M300,331,566,243,406,365z"/>
<path d="M300,331,406,365,464,557z"/>
<path d="M300,331,464,557,302,438z"/>
<path d="M300,331,302,438,134,557z"/>
<path d="M300,331,134,557,194,365z"/>
<path d="M300,331,194,365,34,243z"/>
…and then this SVG…
<svg
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
viewBox="0 0 600 660"
tabindex="0">
<g stroke="#963">
<path d="M34,243,300,331,234,237z" fill="#fad03c"/>
<path d="M300,331,234,237,302,49z" fill="#dda729"/>
<path d="M300,331,302,49,367,237z" fill="#f4cc49"/>
<path d="M300,331,367,237,566,243z" fill="#fcd03b"/>
<path d="M300,331,566,243,406,365z" fill="#bb8829"/>
<path d="M300,331,406,365,464,557z" fill="#e5bb43"/>
<path d="M300,331,464,557,302,438z" fill="#c08e2b"/>
<path d="M300,331,302,438,134,557z" fill="#bf8b25"/>
<path d="M300,331,134,557,194,365z" fill="#dfb442"/>
<path d="M300,331,194,365,34,243z" fill="#aa7822"/>
</g>
</svg>
coothead