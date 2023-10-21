What do these values mean and how are they calculated?

document.getElementById("car").addEventListener("mousemove", opa); let d = 0; let i = 0; function opa() { let h = event.pageX; if (h - d > 3) { if (i <= 1) { i += 0.01; document.getElementById("car").style.opacity = i; d = h; } else{ i=1 } } if (d - h > 3) { if (i >= 0) { i -= 0.01; document.getElementById("car").style.opacity = i; d = h; } else { i = 0; d = 0; } } }

This is working code, but a lot of things are not clear, what does this mean? if (h - d > 3), why is this and what does it mean? d = hour;