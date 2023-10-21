What do these values mean and how are they calculated?

document.getElementById("car").addEventListener("mousemove", opa);
let d = 0;
let i = 0;
function opa() {
let h = event.pageX;
if (h - d > 3) {
if (i <= 1) {
i += 0.01;
document.getElementById("car").style.opacity = i;
d = h;
}
else{
i=1
}
}
if (d - h > 3) {
if (i >= 0) {
i -= 0.01;
document.getElementById("car").style.opacity = i;
d = h;
}
else {
i = 0;
d = 0;
}
}
}
This is working code, but a lot of things are not clear, what does this mean? if (h - d > 3), why is this and what does it mean? d = hour;