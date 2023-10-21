What do these values mean and how are they calculated?

JavaScript
1 
document.getElementById("car").addEventListener("mousemove", opa);
let d = 0;
let i = 0;
function opa() {
  let h = event.pageX;
  if (h - d > 3) {
    if (i <= 1) {
      i += 0.01;
      document.getElementById("car").style.opacity = i;
      d = h;
    }
    else{
      i=1
    }
  }
    if (d - h > 3) {
      if (i >= 0) {
        i -= 0.01;
        document.getElementById("car").style.opacity = i;
        d = h;
      }
       else {
        i = 0;
        d = 0;
      }
    }
  }

This is working code, but a lot of things are not clear, what does this mean? if (h - d > 3), why is this and what does it mean? d = hour;