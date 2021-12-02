What Database structure would best to achieve my business needs and grow if needed

#1

Hi
I was hoping advice as to which path to go with, to develop a program dashboard. I was originally using Microsoft Access, which I have used in the past as a database program.

I needed to do a variety of things and store information. for example, Customer information, tracking correspondence etc.

While being able to conversed with Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Excel, drop box, office365 and Microsoft Word. also print reports in PDF, sms, etc.

I have been advised, that I should use Microsoft SQL or MySQL and PHP on a home-made server (computer made into server).

Would this be the right approach for a program that I could continually expand on and l learn? especially as we move from a desktop system. so as to achieve my objectives of my business and have a communicate with an accounting package Xero through API!

Could anyone give me a comment or a lead me as to what I should do, I would also like help in understanding SQL and PHP as a means of using the webpage to access information itself and a few other staff. In which I may like them to work from home.

Thank you for your time and help

#2

Scalable modern web applications can be divided into three main parts.

  • front-end application
  • back-end apis
  • cloud infrastructure

The front-end of modern applications are created using JavaScript. Most frequently using one off the three technologies: Angular, Vue, and React.

The back-end apis provide data to the front-end application. These APIs are typically created in the cloud using .NET, Java, Python or nodejs.

Modern applications are not hosted on physical servers. They will live on virtual environments that can be easily scaled in the cloud.

In my opinion everything you were told about building a modern application using php and mysql is incorrect. PHP is really more of a legacy technology that will stick around because there are so many CMS platforms that rely on it. However, if you building something from the ground up would be be best to use a more modern technology rather than a legacy one like php.

JavaScript is a great choice since it can be used on both the server and client. Furthermore, serverless and stateless applications are really the future. Lambdas running the cloud as APIs that don’t require much to set-up at all. You can just push javascript functions and have them return a result.

Also running mysql at scale is very expensive. NoSQL solutions provide a much more flexibility and cost much less. There are a ton of NoSQL options available out there.

#3

As most of what you wrote is correct I would not advice to use a non-relational database if not needed. For a CMS you normally do not need to store many documents and have many full text search in it. So a relational database would be the better choice.

#4

A relational database is one of worst architectural decisions to make for full text search given the number of dedicated search options that exist. Just to name the top two in my book.

I’m currently using bonsai.io as a hosted elastic search service. However, will migrating to open search on aws in the future.

As for NoSQL storing documents (objects) in natural form makes much more sense than distributing them across across a convoluted matrix of tables that become increasingly difficult to maintain at scale.

Serverless / API-less

Not to mention. many of these modern services provide rest APIs and javascript sdks that make it possible to query them directly in the client. This makes it possible to build applications without even needing to build your own server-side API.

CDN Natural Form Storage

I actually have been storing entities as documents on my CDN. When users request entities like a blog page instead of an expensive query to MySQL or some other relational database it is mere request for a simple document backed up by a global distribution system with caching. Completely eliminating the need for building my own API or having a database. The CDN acts as its own database storing documents (objects) in natural form using json.

The AWS s3 client can be used directly in the browser to query for documents. No MySQL or even Mongo required.

https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/v3/latest/clients/client-s3/index.html

A working example of this can be found on the below demo page.

https://dpxmq1mxvsyda.cloudfront.net/formly/kitchensink/v1

The object stored in s3 can be found here.

https://9iac3wy8ej.execute-api.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/panelpage/61b970ab-e2b3-11eb-8ccc-ce1ea6aa6910

This is actually using something called API gateway but s3 can be directly accessed without middle api.

#5

Why are you looking to build this from scratch in the first place? Is there no off-the-shelf package that fits your needs?