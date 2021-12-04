What Database structure would best to achieve my business needs and grow if needed

Hi

I was hoping advice as to which path to go with, to develop a program dashboard. I was originally using Microsoft Access, which I have used in the past as a database program.

I needed to do a variety of things and store information. for example, Customer information, tracking correspondence etc.

While being able to conversed with Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Excel, drop box, office365 and Microsoft Word. also print reports in PDF, sms, etc.

I have been advised, that I should use Microsoft SQL or MySQL and PHP on a home-made server (computer made into server).

Would this be the right approach for a program that I could continually expand on and l learn? especially as we move from a desktop system. so as to achieve my objectives of my business and have a communicate with an accounting package Xero through API!

Could anyone give me a comment or a lead me as to what I should do, I would also like help in understanding SQL and PHP as a means of using the webpage to access information itself and a few other staff. In which I may like them to work from home.

Thank you for your time and help